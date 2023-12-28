NCSO hosts 2nd annual art exhibit

Art often is used as a way to tell a story. It is a way to creatively express one’s self despite whatever trials and tribulations that someone may be going through.
On Dec. 21, students of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office art program got to tell their stories in the 2nd annual NCSO art exhibit.
Family and friends were on hand as inmate residents got to tell their stories through their artwork and the meaning and significance behind them.
NCSO workforce development program coordinator Tongela Smith hosted the event. Smith said that hosting an event like this allows the talents of the inmate-residents to shine.
“To offer an opportunity for several gifted individuals to come together and share their talents – as we are going to share their talents with you all today – I am so excited to be in the midst of so many gifted people,” Smith said. “I’m blessed to see the talents that are displayed upon these tables.”
For the second time, Dr. Zerric Clinton was the teacher behind the art program. Clinton has been an art teacher for 29 years and has had his work featured on a number of exhibits as well as with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm collaboration.
Clinton, who taught the inmate-residents virtually, was excited to see the final pieces presented in person.
“[I’m] just really elated to see the pieces in person, Clinton said. “I’ve seen them on the screen but it’s very different when you see them in person.”
The artists then got a chance to come up one-by-one and present their artwork.
Each artist presented two finished pieces that they got to complete during their time in the art program.
Jody Reid drew a piece of cheese for one of his two pieces of artwork.. While this may seem elementary on the surface, the details are what really makes the piece stand out.
The cheese is fully finished at the top, halfway in the middle and barely filled in at the bottom. His two children's names were also in the drawing.
For Reid it’s all about perspective.
“[At the top] I can see where I want to go, I know where I want to be, and if I stay focused I’ll get there,” Reid said. “In the middle, it ain’t always where I want to be, but I got a good picture of where I’m trying to go. And then at the bottom, it may be a rough start… but stay focused and push forward and something good’s gonna come from it.”
Arnithal Freeman drew a waterfall and a 1965 Ford Mustang. Freeman said his drawings were meant to keep him at ease during the stressful times and to remember the good times.
“Even though we’re all here, you have to do something with your mind to relax you – and everyone loves waterfalls,” Freeman said. “The ‘65 Mustang, I think all Americans are in love with their car. It was something to do at home and it was a good thing that I can remember.”
Herbert Little drew two pieces, with one called “in-between.” The picture features a girl who seems normal on the outside, but has a troubled history kept on the insid
It is meant to provide viewers a reminder of a commonly heard message.
“The girl [in the picture] is a little girl but she looks kind of dark – but it’s not to judge a book by its cover,” Little said. “Sometimes it can look the same way [as someone] but be totally different on the inside.”
On the floor with the other pieces of artwork from the students, was Clinton’s own piece called “Mother’s Protection.” The piece is part of an abstract art series, with this piece resembling that of a mother protecting her child.
In all, Clinton thanked all of the students for participating in the program and encouraged the students to keep pursuing art.
We know that those pictures represent more than just the drawing or painting, but it represents something that’s inside – and that’s what makes it worthwhile.NCSO chaplain James Walden
Sheriff Ezell Brown was also in attendance for the event.
Brown thanked everyone who attended on behalf of the students and showed his gratitude toward Clinton.
The Sheriff particularly commended Clinton on his ability to teach the class virtually and do it effectively. Brown said it speaks to the type of teacher that Clinton is.
“Anyone that can tell someone, show someone how to create art from afar – they must have talent that is beyond my comprehension,” Brown said. “I thank you [Clinton] for providing that gift to our residents.”
According to Brown, the tentative plan is to display the artwork in a number of county buildings, and that the NCSO would work with the local governments to try to make that happen.
NCSO chaplain James Walden was also on hand to give the opening and closing prayers.
Letting the residents know how proud he was of them was also of the top of priorities for Walden, as he left the students with some closing thoughts.
“We are definitely proud of each one of you,” Walden said. "We know that those pictures represent more than just the drawing or painting, but it represents something that’s inside – and that’s what makes it worthwhile.”