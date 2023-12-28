NCSO hosts 2nd annual art exhibit

Art often is used as a way to tell a story. It is a way to creatively express one’s self despite whatever trials and tribulations that someone may be going through.

On Dec. 21, students of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office art program got to tell their stories in the 2nd annual NCSO art exhibit.

Family and friends were on hand as inmate residents got to tell their stories through their artwork and the meaning and significance behind them.

NCSO workforce development program coordinator Tongela Smith hosted the event. Smith said that hosting an event like this allows the talents of the inmate-residents to shine.

“To offer an opportunity for several gifted individuals to come together and share their talents – as we are going to share their talents with you all today – I am so excited to be in the midst of so many gifted people,” Smith said. “I’m blessed to see the talents that are displayed upon these tables.”

For the second time, Dr. Zerric Clinton was the teacher behind the art program. Clinton has been an art teacher for 29 years and has had his work featured on a number of exhibits as well as with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm collaboration.

Clinton, who taught the inmate-residents virtually, was excited to see the final pieces presented in person.

“[I’m] just really elated to see the pieces in person, Clinton said. “I’ve seen them on the screen but it’s very different when you see them in person.”



