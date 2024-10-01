County leaders hold meeting to discuss impact from BioLab fire

NEWTON COUNTY – Leaders from Newton County met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss how the county is tackling the aftermath of the BioLab plant fire in Rockdale County.

According to a press release from Newton County Government, the meeting was held to ensure officials throughout the county “are working together to ensure the safest path forward.”

Officials in attendance included Rep. D114 Tim Fleming, Newton County interim chairman Lanier Sims, city of Covington mayor Fleeta Baggett and Porterdale mayor Michael Patterson, Newton County manager Harold Cooper, city of Covington Manager Tres Thomas, Newton County School System superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III, chamber of Commerce president Debbie Harper, IDA executive director Serra Hall, Water and Sewerage Authority director Mike Hopkins and EMA director Wendy Patterson.

The meeting was not open to the public, and no media, including The Covington News, was invited to attend.

The BioLab chemical plant just miles away from Newton County engulfed in flames early Sunday morning and has caused a lingering chlorine smell through parts of Georgia, including Newton County.

While both the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD) and the Newton County Emergency Management Authority (EMA) have deemed air quality as “safe” as of Tuesday evening, operations within the county have been gone through uncertainty in recent days.

Newton County Schools (NCS) opted to close on Monday and Tuesday, and have announced that they will reopen on Wednesday, but on a delayed start time. Government offices have also been closed the last two days as well, and it is not yet clear when they will be reopened. The Oct. 1 Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting was also canceled.

In a press release recapping the meeting, the county said they are treating this ongoing situation seriously.

“Officials want to ensure Newton County that we are aware of the seriousness associated with this issue,” the press release read. “While we are utilizing the information at our disposal from our partners, we do feel the need to receive more details from state and federal agencies in order to best serve our community. We realize the situation is fluid and we will provide updates of constant developments.”

The county also mentioned that “they were aware” that those with pre-existing conditions may be experiencing difficulties. Many have taken to social media complaining of irritation as a result of the chemicals in the air over the last few days.

In further notes, the county said that they are reviewing the levels of chemicals that are in close proximity to the incident in Rockdale County and how that may eventually affect Newton County, if at all. Wind conditions are also being reviewed on a regular basis, according to the press release.

The county also clarified that the water supply – which was reportedly tested – showed “no signs” that the water has been compromised.

The press release ended by noting that county officials will be monitoring the situation and that updates are expected to be posted at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, midnight Wednesday morning and all throughout the day tomorrow.

As of this writing, there is no mandatory shelter in place order for Newton County. However, an update posted early Tuesday morning from the county and the EMA stated that should someone come in contact with “an area of high chemical odor or heavy smoke” that it is encouraged to take shelter in place precautions.

From the update, the follow guidelines are listed:

Stay inside and away from smoke

Keep indoor air as clean as possible with windows and doors closed

Do not run air conditioners

Bring pets inside