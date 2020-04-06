State issues advice for retailers

ATLANTA — Retailers in Georgia should clean regularly touched items often during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Brian Kemp, the American Transaction Processers Coalition, the Georgia Retail Association and the Georgia Food Industry released guidance Sunday on the use of PINs and other best practices as people adjust routines during the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Consumer Tips:

If a contactless payment option is available (e.g., Apple Pay, or tap and pay), use it.

Clean your payment cards using soap, hand sanitizer, or alcohol after each use.

Maintain control of your card, whenever possible, rather than handing it to the merchant.

If asked for a signature, PIN, or other information at the payment terminal, use your own pen (for signing) or personal stylus (for touchscreens) if you can.

If using home delivery services, pay in advance through a website, app, or telephone.

Merchant and ATM Owner Tips:

Merchants and ATM owners are encouraged to clean and disinfect terminals frequently and implement some changes to the payment process to reduce consumer interaction with equipment.

Follow manufacturer guidelines to protect and care for payment terminals.

Use 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer, card reader cleaners, alcohol-based disinfectant wipes (NO BLEACH), or glass cleaner.

Clean checkout and payment terminal area frequently (or after each transaction, if possible). Consider all checkout touch points (e.g., payment terminal including PIN pad, check lane counter and merchandise dividers, self-checkout lanes).

When cleaning the terminal, do not clean the electrical connections and plugs.

Never spray any product directly onto the terminal. Use a cloth or wipe that has been sprayed instead.

The shelter-in-place order issued through April 13 allows for the suspension of the use of PIN pads, PIN entry devices, electronic capture signature, and any other credit card receipt signature requirements if it is permitted by underlying credit card agency and company agreements.

Retailers should ensure EBT card users can continue to access PIN pads to enter this information during transactions.