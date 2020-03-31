Piedmont Newton receives outpour of local support

COVINGTON, Ga. — As the medical field continues to battle along the front lines in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newton County community wants to make sure the employees at Piedmont Newton know they're appreciated.

Several staff members at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington recently submitted photos demonstrating the outpour of support they've received through donated meals, signs and chalk messages. Below are a few images showcasing the generosity the people of Newton County have shown their local healthcare professionals.

