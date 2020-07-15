Newton County tops 1,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton is the 29th county in the state of Georgia to surpass 1,000 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

After the Georgia Department of Health’s Wednesday afternoon update, Newton County showed record of 1,010 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 126 total hospitalizations and 16 total deaths. Newton County only had its 700th case confirmed on July 4.

There were 127,834 total confirmed cases and 3,091 deaths statewide as of Wednesday. More than 14,000 people had been hospitalized — 2,702 had been admitted to the ICU.

The Covington News requested data and statistics concerning the number of assumed recoveries and/or how many confirmed cases were considered active, but the GDPH said no such information was immediately available.

Testing is available to all Georgians who request it, but individuals must schedule an appointment. Newton County in need of testing may call 770-513-5631. The Newton College & Career Academy at 144 Ram Drive in Covington is a site for testing in Newton County.