Newton County Sheriff’s Office to offer online C.H.A.M.P.S. courses

In response to Gov. Brian Kemp issuing an executive order Thursday to close all schools across the state for the remainder of the academic year to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and his C.H.A.M.P.S. Division announced they will continue providing school-aged children with the necessary tools to tackle any challenge they may face.

C.H.A.M.P.S., which stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety, is taught to fifth graders across Newton County. While face-to-face interaction is not permitted at this time, the Sheriff’s Office will be providing C.H.A.M.P.S. courses through its social media pages and official website.

The courses will be designed to benefit all children, regardless of age.

“While this is totally different from teaching them face to face, these online course are still a way for us to connect and make a difference in our student’s lives,” Deputy Favel Edwards, C.H.A.M.P.S. instructor, stated in a press release.

The courses will be posted every Monday and Wednesday, if possible.