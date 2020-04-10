Newton County Sheriff’s Office, judges reduce jail population amid COVID-19

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County judges are collaborating to strategically reduce the Newton County jail population in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, April 9, the Newton County jail population was trimmed by more than 100 inmate residents. Inmate residents will continue to be released in the coming days following court orders. All active work release inmates and weekenders will be under the surveillance of Newton County deputies following release.

There has not been a reported COVID-19 outbreak within the facility.

“We strongly feel that we safeguarded ourselves from the threat of an outbreak because of the precautions we have taken so early on,” Sheriff Ezell Brown stated in a press release. “We will continue to work daily with the Newton County judge, the District Attorney’s office, the State and probation offices to continue the effort in reducing the jail population. The health and safety of our entire staff and inmate residents have been top priority.”

The Sheriff’s Office has implements number preventive measures to ensure the safety of its inmate residents dating back to early March. The office temporarily suspended its Weekender and Work Release programs, as well as all on-site visitation. Additionally, free vaccinations have been made available to inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office designated two quarantine areas inside the jail for any individuals who may show symptoms of COVID-19.