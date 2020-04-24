Newton County Sheriff’s Office implements video visitation

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office knows how important it is for individuals to connect with their loved ones during this unprecedented time. In an effort to continue visitation amid COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented video visitation.

As of Thursday, April 23, video visitation is live and can be utilized by individuals wishing to speak with their loved ones. More than 40 inmate residents have successfully connected with their loved ones via video since the service went live.

Please follow the instructions below to set up an account for video visitation:

Step 1: Create an account through HomeWAV by visiting HomeWAV.com or downloading the free mobile app on your phone.

Step 2: Select the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as your facility of choice. Select the inmate resident you wish to speak with and add funds to enable the inmate resident to communicate.

Step 3: Once the Newton County Sheriff’s Office approves your account, wait for the inmate resident to initiate the call.

Step 4: Stay logged in to your account as you wait to ensure the inmate resident sees that you are available.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will not resume on-site visitation until it is safe to do so.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of all its staff, deputies, detention officers, and inmate residents. All individuals will be notified as soon as a decision has been made to resume on-site visitation.