Kemp cancels remainder of school year, statewide shelter-in-place order coming

MONROE, Ga — Gov. Brian Kemp has canceled public schools in Georgia for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news conference Wednesday, Kemp said the worsening outbreak forced his hand.

Students last attended class in the Walton County and Social Circle districts on March 13, when Kemp issued his first temporary order. He later extended it into April.

Additionally, Georgians are being ordered to stay home as much as possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Gov. Brian Kemp cited dire predictions about the virus Wednesday in saying he would be signing an order by Friday.

He said details would be released Thursday.

“I want to encourage my fellow Georgians to hang in there. I know you’re tired of this,” Kemp said in a news conference outside the state Capitol in Atlanta. “But we must first overcome the obstacles in our path.”

Many areas of the state already had shelter-in-place laws, including Loganville and Gwinnett County.

The city of Covington has already issued a citywide shelter-in-place order with the exception of “essential businesses.” Citizens may continue to shop in grocery stores and get take-out food from restaurants in the city.