DPH reports 60 patients at Riverside Health Care test positive for COVID-19

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

COVINGTON, Ga. — According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 60 residents and 15 staff members at Riverside Health Care Center on West Street have tested positive for COVID-19.

The DPH released its latest long-term care facility COVID-19 report on its website Wednesday afternoon. According to the update, 60 of the 139 residents listed in the facility’s latest census reportedly tested positive for the novel virus after 138 tests were conducted. Furthermore, the report states that 15 members of Riverside’s staff tested positive.

Riverside Health Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the DPH reported that Newton County had a cumulative total of 812 cases of COVID-19, leading to 105 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. The statewide cumulative total of confirmed cases had ballooned to 106,727, resulting in 12,606 hospitalizations and 2,930 deaths.

Newton County has surpassed two notable milestones within the last week. The county recorded its 700th confirmed case of the coronavirus on the Fourth of July, eclispsing 800 cases just five days later.

On Tuesday, Georgia became the ninth state to eclipse 100,000 cases of COVID-19, joining New York, California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and Arizona in surpassing the milestone.

Testing is available to all Georgians who request it, whether they have symptoms or not, the department stated on its website. However, individuals are asked to schedule an appointment. Newton County residents may schedule appointments by calling 770-513-5631.