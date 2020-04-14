Covington authorizes sale of unopened wine, beer, spirits for carryout

COVINGTON, Ga. — The city of Covington approved an amendment to its resolution regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages during a phone-in council meeting Monday.

The council unanimously passed an amended resolution which permits establishments licensed to sell beer, wine or distilled spirits for on-premises consumption to also sell such alcoholic beverages in unopened packages for carryout purposes, so long as they abide by city ordinances and state laws.

This order shall run the length of Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, or the length of any subsequent order the governor puts in place. As of Monday, the statewide shelter-in-place order is set to run through April 30.