Covington adds modifications to shelter at home resolution

COVINGTON, Ga. — The city of Covington made a series of minor modifications to its shelter at home resolution during a phone-in council meeting Friday night.

The six altercations made Friday night to the joint resolution the city made with Newton County on Wednesday are as follows:

Essential businesses must post a public notice at the entrance to their business enforcing six feet of separation between all people who enter.

Religious assemblies are permitted to meet in order to produce televised, digital or audio services. However, they are requested to limit attendance to no more than 10 and six feet of social distancing is mandatory.

Funeral homes may continue operation so long as they follow Federal guidelines of no more than 10 participants at one time.

Outdoor sporting recreation events — including fishing, hunting and golf course activities — are permitted so long as mandatory social distancing guidelines are followed.

Parks and walking trails will remain open, but not equipment.

Stores licensed to sell firearms and ammunition are permitted to stay open and conduct business so long as customers maintain six feet of separation.

Following the passing of these amendments, the council voted on two other matters concerning the city of Covington. It was determined that businesses in the Central Business District will become eligible for financial assistance from Covington. There will be more information available on www.cityofcovington.org beginning Monday, March 30.

Additionally, the council approved a Covington Cares program, which will be designed to afford citizens an opportunity to earn a paycheck through temporary employment. Details are expected to be announced at a later date.