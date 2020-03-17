Courts open for 'essential functions'

COVINGTON, Ga. — Superior Courts in Newton and Walton counties will remain open during the next month for “essential functions.”

A judge will remain available despite state Chief Justice Harold D. Melton declaring a judicial emergency Saturday.

Melton’s order continues through April 13 but could be extended.

Priority will be given to matters necessary to protect health, safety and the liberty of individuals. As a result, domestic abuse temporary protective orders and restraining orders will be addressed when filed, as well as criminal cases involving the granting or revocation of bond, guilty pleas or other dispositions that would result in a defendant being released from jail, and similar cases.

All other criminal and civil cases which do not involve such matters are continued, unless specially set by a judge at his discretion.

If you have questions about your case, contact your attorney. Civil and criminal court calendars for each judge will be published at alcovycircuit.com.