UGA Student Assists in Design of Future Newborn Park

University of Georgia College of Environment and Design graduate student Noah Dilday was in Newborn recently to visit the site of a future park that will serve as the trailhead for the Cricket Frog Trail. Noah met with Mayor Gregg Ellwanger and local arborist Beryl Budd. The Archway Partnership is collaborating with the mayor to assist in designing the park to create an inviting space for walkers, bikers, and other visitors to enjoy the trail and surrounding area.

