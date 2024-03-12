Thirteen individuals recognized with departmental commendations





Thirteen individuals were recognized at the Covington Police Department’s annual awards ceremony with Departmental Commendations.

Officer Phillip Matthews: Awarded for his actions when, as the first officer on the scene of a shooting, he administered live saving first aid to a victim who had been shot five times. By the time EMS arrived, Matthews had located all the wounds and started treatment to stop the bleeding. The victim survived the ordeal.

Officer Dustin Johnson, 911 Dispatcher Caroline Harper, EMS Commander Zach Tillett, EMT Nikki Tillett, CFD Lt. Kevin Summerville, Covington Firefighter Alex Storz, Covington Firefighter Noel Anson and not pictured are Officer Alec Flowers, Lt. Slade McCullough, CFD Engineer Matt Isom, Covington Firefighter Hampton Mizell and CFD Captain Joey Megrue: Awarded for their cumulative actions in May 2023 when Officer Rashad Rivers was shot while responding to a domestic dispute. Due to everyone’s coordination, teamwork, and commitment to one another, the scene was secured and Officer Rivers and the two citizens were transported to safety.

A Departmental Commendation may be granted to any employee or individual for an outstanding act or achievement, which brings credit to the CPD and involves performance above and beyond that which is required for the employee's basic assignment.

“Congratulations to all who received Departmental Commendations,” a CPD Facebook post read. “We are blessed to work with outstanding individuals at Covington-Newton County 9-1-1, Covington Fire Department, Georgia and Newton County's EMS as they are integral parts of the Covington public safety family. Thank you all for your dedicated service.”