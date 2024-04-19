Porterdale appoints Vickie Short as new city manager

PORTERDALE, Ga. – At the called April 18 meeting, the city of Porterdale appointed Vickie Short as its new city manager.

Council members voted unanimously to appoint Short to take over on a full-time basis. Short will succeed former city manager Frank Etheridge, who departed the city on Feb. 28. Currently, the city manager position has been held on an interim basis by Lance Jones.

Short told The Covington News that she is looking forward to her new role.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity and I’m anxious to get started,” Short said.

Short is coming to Porterdale from the Barrow County Board of Commissioners where she served as county clerk. She has also held several positions for the city of Flowery Branch, including interim city manager in 2021.

When asked why Porterdale was an attractive destination for her, Short cited the small town feel.

“I recently moved to the Covington area with my boyfriend and I really liked that small town atmosphere, that's how I grew up in Virginia,” Short said. “I felt like it would be a really good opportunity to take on the role as city manager there.”

Mayor Michael Patterson expressed his enthusiasm about the hire to The News.

“We are excited to welcome Vickie Short to the team as our new City Manager,” Patterson said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. We are looking forward to her leadership and service in our community.”

Short will begin with the city of Porterdale on May 6. Contract details are still under negotiation.

Other business

In other business, the city of Porterdale also awarded a contract to ShepCo in paving a number of roads. The amount of the contract was $228,687.50, with ARPA funds expected to be used to cover a large portion of it.

The city also approved an insurance renewal with GIRMA at an increased rate of 15 percent from last year due to rising insurance premiums. The total cost for the renewal was $63,345.

Lastly, the city unanimously passed a fiscal impact study on the potential Dinah Place subdivision as well as Cedar Shoals subdivision, resulting in a $6,500 cost. The motion was made with the condition that the applicants for the study would cover the cost, and not the citizens.



