Qualifying to begin next week for Porterdale special election

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Next week will mark the beginning of qualifying for the vacant Post 3 seat for the city of Porterdale.

Qualifying will take place from Aug. 12-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Porterdale City Hall located at 2800 Main St. The cost to qualify is $72.

The seat is vacant due to the resignation of former Post 3 representative Kelsey Peeples, who has moved away from the area.

In addition to the vacant council seat, voters in the city will have a chance to determine if the council can be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits on Sundays between 12:30-11 p.m.

Voters who are not currently registered can do so until Oct. 7 at the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration office.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election day is November 5 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Porterdale City Hall.



