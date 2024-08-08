By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Qualifying to begin next week for Porterdale special election
Porterdale Election Day
Voters slip into Porterdale City Hall to cast a vote on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021, in Porterdale. - photo by File Photo

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Next week will mark the beginning of qualifying for the vacant Post 3 seat for the city of Porterdale.

Qualifying will take place from Aug. 12-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Porterdale City Hall located at 2800 Main St. The cost to qualify is $72.

The seat is vacant due to the resignation of former Post 3 representative Kelsey Peeples, who has moved away from the area.

In addition to the vacant council seat, voters in the city will have a chance to determine if the council can be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits on Sundays between 12:30-11 p.m.

Voters who are not currently registered can do so until Oct. 7 at the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration office. 

Early voting will take place from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election day is November 5 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Porterdale City Hall.