Oxford hosts first Food Trucks event

The city of Oxford hosted its first “First Thursday Food Trucks” event this past Thursday. The event ran simultaneously as the Oxford Farmers Market, which runs every Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

Several vendors filled with a variety of food and beverages participated in the event.

The next food truck event will take place on Oct. 3.

“We had so much fun at the First Thursday Food Trucks at the Oxford Farmers Market yesterday,” read a city of Oxford Facebook post. “If you missed it, we will have another one on Thursday, October 3rd. In the meantime, our market vendors are out here every Thursday, 3-6pm, so stop on by next week!”