Officials meet to discuss 2024 Lighting of the Square following Halloween incident

COVINGTON, Ga. – Officials with the city of Covington met on Nov. 4 to discuss how the city could add increased safety measures for this year’s Lighting of the Square.

The annual event which is just weeks away faced some uncertainty due to another incident-filled night on the Square during Halloween. Despite there being no scheduled event on the Square, this marked the second time incidents plagued a holiday this year, with the first instance coming on July 4.

According to police chief of the Covington Police Department (CPD) Philip Bradford, there are steps in place to be proactive rather than reactive. There is currently a plan to add to more high-resolution cameras with pan, tilt and zoom capabilities. Bradford also said that there are plans to light up areas of the Square that may be poorly lit, or where trouble may occur.

Another added element to the city’s plan is to increase the number of officers present. While there were roughly 30 officers from the CPD during Halloween on the Square, the plan is to have around 35-40 police officers this time around, according to Bradford.

Bradford also mentioned that he has been in contact with sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in order to add additional deputies. Ultimately, Bradford said he anticipates increased help from the NCSO, too, but that he does not know an exact number at this time.

Regardless of the amount of officers that are in place, Bradford admitted he knew that it likely would not be enough to fully deter criminal activity.

“We need more people,” Bradford said. “Because…my point all along is that there are too many people up there when we have these events… I feel like I could put 100 officers up there and there’s still gonna be that group that’s gonna want to do something.”

Both Bradford and Covington mayor Fleeta Baggett stressed that there is a full plan in place, but were unwilling to say what the full plan was to the public.

“I don’t want to sit up here and say what our entire plan is going to be,” Bradford said. “‘Cause then they plan around your plan.”

Baggett added: “What we’re trying to do tonight is where we’re going to put the extra lighting, where we’re going to put the extra surveillance stuff, who’s going to be where. And no we’re not going to tell everything on account that some may be listening.”

While the majority of the city officials in attendance felt confident about the city’s plan, some in the crowd felt that it was not enough.

This included Jennifer Hartman, owner of The Social Goat Tavern. Hartman – who clashed with Baggett many times throughout the meeting – was critical of the police reaction when it came to past incidents, hoping for a change this time around.

“This is not about an event. This is not about how many people are on the Square. This is not about fireworks. This is strictly unruly kids,” Hartman said. “If we don’t as a police department, put our foot down to these kids, they’re gonna keep coming back.”

Hartman also felt that the city needed to charge the parents of those who broke the rules, something that city attorney Frank Turner Jr. clarified is possible in certain circumstances.

Backing up Hartman was Julie Freeman, owner of the @Local Coffee House and Study Lounge, who shared a similar sentiment. Freeman did not feel the city did enough to communicate with its residents and merchants in either incident, something that may help identify some of those who are causing trouble.

“If you wanna know who they are to be able to punish them, you have to make them visible,” Freeman said. “You have to put the video out there. You have to release a statement.”

Owner of the Mystic Grill Angi Beszborn described her Halloween experience as “horrifying” for all of the wrong reasons. Surveillance video played during the work session showed many scared patrons fleeing the Square following one of the Halloween incidents.

“I’ve been on the Square for January it’ll be 11 years. I have never, ever, ever had an issue like this,” Beszborn said. “It was horrible. It was absolutely horrible.”

While Beszborn said she did not blame the police, she hoped that there could be more assistance to the local businesses moving forward.

When it came down to the council members, many of them agreed that more should be done to those who interfere with the safety of mass gatherings.

“I totally agree with no more warnings,” said council member Jared Rutberg. “Just ticket them, fine ‘em, whatever we are allowed to max by law.”

“I think we just gotta send a strong message,” said council member Travis Moore. “I’ll clean it up for you, mayor. ‘Screw around and find out.’ That’s what needs to be sent to these children.”

“Times are different. What people find pleasure in is morbid and way different. And I don’t see any of that changing if we don’t make stiff penalties,” said council member Kim Johnson. “I agree with Jennifer about the tickets. I think parents need to be ticketed [and] kids need to be ticketed.”

This year’s Lighting of the Square will take place on Thursday Nov. 21. The city of Covington is advertising the event with a time from 6-7 p.m., with vehicle traffic closing on the Square at 4 p.m. Last year the event had roughly 21,000 attendees, a record attendance. It is expected that this year’s event will have a good chance at exceeding last year.



