Lighting of the Square to be held Thursday, Nov. 21. Here's what you need to know.

The 2024 Lighting of the Square will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Music, provided by children and youth from the Arts Association in Newton County and Washington Street Community Center starts at 6 p.m. with the lighting of the Square and fireworks at 7 p.m. The Square will close to vehicular traffic at 4 Ppm., but pedestrian traffic will be allowed and businesses will be open. Pace Street south of Williams Street to the Square will also be closed.





Fireworks fallout zone





No parking or pedestrian traffic allowed in the fireworks fallout zone. The zone extends from Stallings St. from Pace St. to Brown St. & Usher St. will be closed from Brown St. to Elm Street. No pedestrian traffic is allowed on the Cricket Frog Trail west of Pace St. and east of Emory St. Please visit https://bit.ly/2024_SquareLightingOfParking_FalloutZone2 for a map.





Parking





Due to construction on Floyd Street, there will be no on-street parking allowed on Floyd Street from Elm Street past Anderson Street.

If an on-street parking space is marked with cones and/or a “No Parking” sign, do not park in that space.

WEATHER PERMITTING: If the weather is clear, parking on Legion Field (on the field) will be allowed so attendees may use the Cricket Frog Trail to walk to the Square.

Parking is allowed in public parking lots outside of the fallout zone.

Handicap parking at the lot at the corner of Reynolds St. & Church St.; and at the Oak St. lot at the Welcome Center.

For a map of options, please visit https://bit.ly/2024_SquareLightingOfParking_FalloutZone2





Safety Protocols





The Covington Police Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence.

There will be a Public Safety Command Post on Pace Street. All lost parents should proceed to Pace Street to reconnect with their children.

Security cameras will be in place around the Square

Additional lighting will be in place around darker areas of the Square

If you see something, say something.

The juvenile curfew for anyone 16 years of age or younger is 9:30 p.m.. Youth who are out after curfew without their parents or guardians will be cited. Parents or guardians of these youth will also receive a citation.



