Election Questionnaire: Covington Post 3, West Ward

Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent questionnaires to each local candidate for the 2025 election. Answers are printed as they were received.

SCOTTY SCOGGINS

What is your educational/professional background?

I have an accounting degree from West Georgia College (it's now The University of West Georgia). I worked as an accountant in entertainment/sports account for about 8 years. I've spent most of my career designing and implemeting online and mobile bill payment technology. I'm currently working in Finance for a large, big box, home improvement company.

How long have you lived in Covington/Newton County?

We moved here in May of 2019 to be closer to my in-laws.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

Ever since we moved here, I noticed that the West seems to be treated differently than the East. There's trash around, historic homes rotting away, and we never (not once) saw our city council representatives without proactively asking to. I also want the best for the kids and grandkids who also live here. It feels like the right thing to do.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

Providing representation to and advocating for all of the residents of the West Side of Covington. Clean up the West Side of the city and begin tackling the perception that the East side of Covington gets more attention than the West side. While the current council may or may not believe that, those of us who live here believe it. This would include figuring out a way to force landlords to make their properties adhere to standards. Lead with small businesses and local restaurants. Streamline and generally make it easier for small businesses to start, continue and thrive. Do whatever can be done to reduce the cost of living in the city and make it affordable for young families looking for a home. Increase the quality of life for those in our communities who are struggling.

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

We need proactive, visible, and accessible leadership. Our community needs to reduce the cost of living here. Homes, in particular, are almost unaffordable for young people starting out and for those who are retired.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Covington?

Growth will happen. It's inevitble. Stopping it is not an option. It's exciting to be in a growth area, but it comes with challenges. I would love to blend the Covington history and small town feel with the modern communities like Chamblee and Alpharetta.

What is your vision for the City of Covington?

My vision for Covington is that everyone is represented and heard. A community of hope and excitement for the future. A place where growth enhances the lives of every resident. We have to do all of this through the lense of fiscal accountability. I would constantly ask this question... How might we <insert new or creative idea>?

ANTHONY HENDERSON

What is your educational/professional background?

I’m a lifelong resident of Newton County and a proud graduate of Eastside High School. I began college at Tuskegee University and later attended Limestone College before choosing a path in public service. My professional career started in law enforcement at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Brown, where I learned the importance of accountability, teamwork, and community trust.

At age 21, I was elected to the Covington City Council, where I’ve proudly served for eight years. I’m certified by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia and hold a Georgia real estate license. I’ve also completed numerous Georgia Municipal Association trainings in areas such as federal policy, community development, transportation planning, public safety, parks and recreation, and urban design.

How long have you lived in Covington/Newton County?

I’ve lived in Covington my entire life—29 years right here in Newton County.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I decided to run because I’ve seen firsthand that many underserved parts of our community aren’t receiving the same attention, investment, or resources as others. Too often, priorities are placed elsewhere instead of on the people of Covington. I also care deeply about our seniors—many of whom helped build this city but now feel overlooked. For me, this isn’t about politics—it’s about people. Every corner of Covington deserves representation, and every decision should focus on families, workers, young people, and seniors alike.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

One of my top priorities is eliminating property taxes to provide real relief for our citizens. Families have been hit hard by inflation, and while our city has grown, the benefits haven’t always reached local residents. Property taxes make up only a small portion of the city’s budget, meaning with smart development and responsible spending, we can replace that revenue without cutting essential services. It’s time our citizens—not just corporations—receive the incentives.

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

A major focus will be reviewing our utility rates and fees. It’s not fair for customers to pay the same disconnection fees that once required manual labor when service is now automated. I’ll work to eliminate unnecessary increases and ensure fairness across the board.

I’m also committed to fulfilling the Central Park Master Plan and expanding sidewalks to create safer, more accessible spaces for all. I’ll pursue grants for home rehabilitation and strengthen safety measures in our city parks so families and seniors feel secure while enjoying them.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Covington?

Growth is inevitable, but how we manage it matters most. I believe in smart planning guided by our Comprehensive Plan, Master Plans, and public input so development reflects community values. I expect open communication between developers and residents because growth should never happen without engagement. Every decision I make will ensure that growth benefits the people of Covington first.

What is your vision for the City of Covington?

My vision is simple: a people-first Covington where every resident feels valued, safe, and heard. A city where families thrive, seniors are respected, and children can play safely in our parks. The heart of Covington isn’t its buildings—it’s its people, and I’ll always put them first.