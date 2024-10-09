Covington makes adjustments to alcohol fee schedule

COVINGTON, Ga. – Businesses looking to sell alcohol in the city of Covington will see changes in future pricing.

The Covington city council approved a resolution during Monday’s meeting that would allow a change in the alcohol fee schedule; the first significant change since 1995, according to director of planning and development Judy Thagard.

Council members first voted on this item on Sept. 26, unanimously approving reading No. 1. The second reading during the Monday, Oct. 9 meeting was also unanimously approved, with councilman Travis Moore making the motion and councilman Anthony Henderson seconding. The changes go into effect immediatly.

Perhaps the most significant change for local business owners is the addition of the annual caterers license. This license is a $500 yearly catering fee that covers any events the business want to include alcohol in all year.

Other approvals on the updated schedule are as followed:

Application Fee: $250 (increase from $150)

Off premises consumption of malt beverages (beer and wine only)

Beer only: $750 (Increase from $500)



Wine only: $750 (Increase from $500)



Beer and wine: $1,000

Off-premises consumption of malt beverages and wine only with ancillary on-premises tastings: $1250; $1,000 for beer and wine and $250 for tasting (increase from $750)

On-premises consumption of malt beverages and wine only

Beer only: $750 (Increase from $500)



Wine only: $750 (Increase from $500)



Beer and wine: $1,000

Off-premises package consumption of all alcoholic beverages: $6,000 (increase from $5,000)

On-premises consumption of all alcoholic beverages: $4,000 (increase from $3,000)

On-premises consumption of distilled spirits only : $3,000 (no change)

Manufacturer of any alcoholic beverage: $1,000 (decrease from $5,000)

Wholesaler malt beverages; beer, wine only: $1,000 (increase from $100)

Wholesaler, distilled spirits only: $1,000 (decrease from $1,500)

Micro-brewery production, wholesales and tasting license: $1,250 (decrease from $5,500; includes beer production, sales and consumption only)

Brewpub production, wholesales with on-premise consumption license for beer, wine and/or distilled spirits: $5,000

Special event, one-day permit: $50 (no change)

Art Shop: $100 (increase from $50)

Amenity: $100 (increase from $50)

Annual Pouring Permit: $35 (no change)

When discussing the need for a fee update, Moore said at the Sept. 26 meeting that maintaining a comparable fee to surrounding cities was why this was needed.

“We were also trying to come in line with neighboring cities… We were just trying to come in line with them,” Moore said.



