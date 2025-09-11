Cole Inman the latest to withdraw from Post 1, East Ward race

COVINGTON, Ga. – The race for the Post 1, East Ward City of Covington seat is down to two.

On Tuesday, Christopher Cole Inman officially withdrew from the race via a letter sent to the Newton County Board of Elections office. According to the letter, which was obtained by The Covington News, Inman decided stepping out of the race was the “most responsible course of action.”

Inman wrote that he will be backing Donny Cook in this year’s election.

“Over the course of this campaign, I have had the opportunity to get to know fellow candidate Donnie [sic] Cook,” Inman wrote. “Through our many conversations, I have seen that we share similar views and a common vision for the future of our city.

“At this point in my life, with a young and growing family, I recognize Donnie [sic] is in a season where he can dedicate more of his time and energy to this council seat. Because of that, I believe Covington will be best served by his leadership, and I am confident that supporting his candidacy is in the best interest of our community.”

Inman is the second candidate this month to withdraw from the race. Just days earlier, Rev. Eric Threets withdrew, citing personal issues.

The race, which started with four candidates, is now down to two, with Cook and Dwayne Turner as the lone remaining candidates. Incumbent Susie Keck, who has held the seat for two terms, opted not to seek reelection.

Two seats on the West Ward will be up for grabs this November. Post 2 Incumbent Charika Davis will face off against Amy Johnson, while Post 3 incumbent Anthony Henderson will vie against Scotty Scoggins.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.



