Civility Award recipient Tim Smith shows respect, kindness to coworkers and customers

Described as “one of the kindest employees at the city,” Tim Smith, who works for water resources at the city of Covington, was nominated by his coworkers for a Civility Award.

At the June 16 Covington city council meeting, Tim Smith, along with two other city employees, was presented with the award.

Any city of Covington employee can nominate a coworker at any time for this honor. Civility Awards are meant to shine a light on employees who deserve recognition for their outstanding work.

Before working in water resources, Smith worked as a fireman for the city but switched to his position now because of the grueling hours it took to be a firefighter. He has now worked in water resources for over 21 years and says that he enjoys it so much, he plans to retire there.

“[They’re] good people I work with, like a family, so I’m really lucky,” Smith said. “That’s why I’ve stayed.”

When the email revealing that Smith had been chosen as a recipient of the Civility Award appeared in his inbox, he said he almost didn’t believe it. But after taking a closer look at the email, he felt humbled by the nomination.

“I thought ‘nah I didn’t look at it right’ and I looked at it again, I was like ‘well daggum,’” Smith said. “So I was shocked, but I was very grateful.”

To Smith, civility means treating everybody with the same kindness and respect. He works with all kinds of people during his day. Whether that be customers or his own coworkers, Smith says, “we’re all people.”

Smith tries his best to treat everybody with the respect and kindness they deserve by simply being himself.

“I’m kind of goofy anyways, so people like me just because I’m a goonball,” Smith said. “I don’t mean to be but I just come across that way but, I don’t know, I try to be as nice as I can to everyone I deal with and talk to and treat them with respect and so forth.”

One of Smith’s main jobs includes working as a customer service representative. He admits that customer service proves to be difficult at times.

However, Smith’s desire to be kind and respectful to the people he works with and for remains true.

Smith says the key to staying true to his word while dealing with customer service is to keep cool.

“You try not to take it personal and also try to empathize with them just to understand what they’re going through, ya’ know,” Smith said. “Most of the time people don’t mean what they say, but ya’ know, on the phone they just want to vent to somebody and a lot of times I get it so ya’ know I understand that. But I try to put myself in their shoes, too.”

After the initial shock of receiving a Civility Award wore off, Smith said it felt great to be honored by his coworkers in this way.

“It feels very good, you know,” Smith said. “It was something that you didn’t expect, and all of the sudden, you get a nice award from your coworkers, you’re like, you know, I had no idea, so it made me feel really good inside and it made my day, that’s for sure.”