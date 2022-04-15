Students, public turn out in droves for annual Newton job fair at GPTC

COVINGTON, Ga. — Hundreds turned out for the 2022 Regional Job Fair held Tuesday at Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC).

There were approximately 30 local and regional employers in attendance, across the fields of manufacturing, logistics, construction and more.

GPTC also had various booths set up to show job seekers education and training opportunities that the college offers.

More than 100 local senior students from Peachtree Academy and Alcovy, Eastside and Newton high schools were welcomed to the job fair at 9:30 a.m. before the event was opened up to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Asher Dozier, who is vice president of economic development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said the early session was a perfect chance to show the group of outgoing seniors what career opportunities their hometown had to offer.

“So some of these students are going to be people who can enter the workforce immediately in three months after graduation,” Dozier said. “Or, some may be going to college, but we want them to know the opportunities that are here so when they graduate from college, they know they don’t have to move to Atlanta or Athens. There are jobs waiting for them here, and we just want to make sure we are exposing them to what those jobs are.

“And, of course, it’s just good for them to kind of have that first interview,” he added. “That first time they give out a resumé — it’s just good for their career preparation.”

Job seekers who attended the event were able to take advantage of various tools to help secure a job, including job application and resume writing assistance and free “interview-ready” blazers in the clothing closet. In addition, job fair participants were given gas cards as a form of assistance.

The job fair has been held annually since 2015. Sponsoring partners for this year’s event included the Newton County IDA, Walton County IDA, Newton County Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Power, Snapping Shoals EMC and Verizon.



