Newton unemployment down to 2.7% as more residents find work

Newton County's unemployment rate dropped to 2.7% in October amid the lowest statewide rate in recorded history.



The county's decrease from 3.0% in September was recorded as almost 200 additional Newton County residents entered the labor force and almost 350 more residents found work, according to statistics from the Georgia Department of Labor.

In October, a total of 53,079 Newton Countians were in the labor force — which is total residents working or actively seeking work — compared to 52,880 in September.

A total of 51,657 were employed, up from 51,310. Unemployed residents totaled 1,422 in October compared to 1,570 in September.

The unemployment rate was 6.1% in October 2020.

Georgia's unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history, said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. The rate was down two-tenths from a revised 3.3% in September.

The national October 2021 unemployment rate was down two-tenths to 4.6%. Jobs in Georgia were up 21,000 over the month and are up 4.5% over the year to 4.6 million, a news release stated.

"We have seen continuous job growth this year as we have gained back 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic,” Butler said. “The continual increase in employment opportunity, particularly in those areas hardest hit by the pandemic, reinforces the critical need for encouraging available Georgians back into the workforce.”

Since May 2021, job growth has increased by 117,400 and October’s growth marks only the fifth time since 1990 that over the month job growth for October was more than 20,000 (2020, 2017, 2004, 1993).

The sectors of Administrative and Support Services, Transportation and Warehousing, and Retail Trade have all recouped the jobs lost during the pandemic and have added to their respective totals. At the same time, Accommodation and Food Services, Local Government, and Religious, Grants, Civic, and Professional Services, among others, continue to struggle to fill jobs.

In October, the labor force dropped 1,889 to 5.17 million, while the number of employed rose 11,008 to 5.01 million.

The number of unemployed was down 12,897 to 158,107.

In comparing October 2021 figures to pre-pandemic March 2020 figures, the labor force remains down 32,000, the number of employed remains down 3,000, and the number of unemployed is now down 29,000.

Today, over 208,000 job postings, resulting in a minimum of over 319,000 unfilled positions, are listed online at Employ Georgia for Georgians to access. Market salaries range from $23,000 to $103,000 with a median salary of $42,000.

“The GDOL is working to ensure that every Georgian who wants a job can find a job,” Butler said. “Our Business Services Unit is helping the state’s employers find employees that meet their business needs, and we are scheduling in-person appointments across the state in our career centers to make sure jobseekers have the support they need to successfully find employment.”

Employers with over 1,000 job postings in October included Amazon 3,500, Wellstar Health System, 2,000, Home Depot, 1,800, Beech Valley Solutions, 1,600, Piedmont Health Care, 1,300, Walmart, 1,200, Anthem Blue Cross, 1,200, Deloitte, 1,100, and Southeastern Freight Lines, 1,000.

Industries with over 10,000 job postings included Health Care, 26,000, Retail Trade, 21,000, Accommodation and Food Services, 13,000, Finance and Insurance, 12,000, Manufacturing, 12,000, Professional, Scientific & Technical Services, 11,000, and Transportation and Warehousing, 10,000.

The sectors with the most over the month job gains in October included Transportation and Warehousing, 3,600, Retail Trade, 3,000, Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,500, Administrative and Support Services, 2,300, and Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, 2,000.

Job numbers in October were at an all-time high in Trade and Transportation, 977,400, in the Retail Trade sector, 502,600, in the Transportation and Warehousing sector, 259,800, Professional and Business Services, 755,000, and in the Administrative and Support Services sector, 370,900.

Initial claims were down 1,525 (-5%) from September to 27,310 in October. Initial claims were down 169,356 (-86%) over the year.