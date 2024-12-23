Obituary: Jody Elliott Smith

Jody Elliott Smith was born April 16, 1948, in Savannah, Georgia and died peacefully December 16, 2024, at the Marcus Heart Center at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital following a cardiac complication. A graduate of Claxton High School, Jody, the class of 1966’s Best All Around, was a talented and valued All-State member of the football and track teams and played on Claxton High’s first basketball team. He graduated from the University of Georgia where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. In addition, he served in the Georgia National Guard in the flight unit stationed at Dobbins Air Base. Following college, he worked for the Federal Land Bank in Madison, Georgia, where he developed his interest in insurance. In 1979, he started Jody Smith Insurance, his own insurance agency with only one customer. Years later, he partnered with another agency to become Smith McGee Insurance where he served as President and CEO.

In 1970, Jody married Linda Dixon, his best girl friend from high school. They had 54 happy years of marriage welcoming two adored daughters and four beloved grandsons and celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2020.

Jody and Linda moved to Oxford, Georgia in 1974 where they have resided for 50 years. He was an active member of the Covington First United Methodist Church and the Covington Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Newton Country Planning Commission for thirty years.

For many years, Friday nights found Jody at George Walton Academy’s home and away football games as an advocate, cheerleader, and sideline coach. An avid University of Georgia Bulldog fan, Jody attended home, away, bowl, and championship games for 50 years, including numerous Sugar Bowl games and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. For years, he and his Covington UGA football crew went to every home and away UGA football game. Old Edwards Inn in Highlands became his home away from home as he loved to check out the fall leaves and every waterfall.

For nearly ten years, as his grandsons grew older, Jody was in Atlanta attending every possible baseball, lacrosse, basketball, soccer, football game, and school event. He had a warm smile, a welcoming personality, never met a stranger, and was a devoted husband, father, Jody Pop, son, brother, and loyal friend to many.

Jody was preceded in death by his parents Edith Brewton Smith and Elliott Lavander Smith. He is survived by his wife Linda Dixon Smith, daughter Laura Elliott Smith Budnick (Brian) of Atlanta, daughter Ariail Smith Gorman (Russell) of Atlanta, grandsons Hampton and Brewton Budnick and Smith and Harry Gorman, sister Charlene Smith Crumpton of Warrenton, numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 1:00 p.m. at J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. A Celebration of Life in Jody’s memory will be held at City Pharmacy at 2:30 p.m.

Those wishing to make a contribution in lieu of flowers may make a donation in memory of Jody Smith to the Piedmont Heart Center, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 116812 Atlanta, GA 30368 or online at give.piedmont.org/heartcenter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home, 2157 East St., SE, Covington, Georgia 30014, harwellfuneralhome.com, 770-786-2524.