OUR THOUGHTS: What the Christmas season means to us

Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham





For me this is easy. My favorite time during the Christmas holiday season, after going to Mass of course to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is watching my little now 2-year-old granddaughter, Cora Mae, open her presents.

Or watching the way her eyes shine when the lights come on the Christmas tree.

Or watching how much she enjoys helping her Honey (my wife) bake Christmas cookies.

The innocence and wonder of a young child during this most special time of year is so incredibly heartwarming. It even melts an old Grumpy like me.





Managing Editor Evan Newton





My favorite time of the holiday season is getting to see the entire family together.

Our family has always been very close and spent a lot of time together when I was younger. But now that my cousins and brother have wives and kids of their own, I don’t see them as much as before. It’s always nice to get everyone back together under one roof, even for just a few hours.

I would say it’s even better now that the next generation of our family is running strong with my cousin Brandon’s kids Addie and Oliver, and my niece Millie in the fold. I get to play the role of the “cool” uncle/cousin now!

It’s also something that my Papa, who is no longer here with us, would often prioritize. He always took the time to stress how important family was. And he was 100 percent right.





Advertising Director Cynthia Blackshear-Warren





My favorite thing about Christmas is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and as always, giving thanks for his many blessings throughout the year. I enjoying seeing the many pretty Christmas decorations

One of my love languages is cooking. I enjoy cooking and preparing my family some of their favorite holiday dishes and desserts while listening to holiday music.

Making new memories and sharing old stories, watching my grandkids open their gifts and just feeling the togetherness that the holiday brings. Not to mention watching football.

Merry Christmas to you all!





Circulation Director Lee Ann Avery





Christmas is my absolute favorite time of year, although that was not always the case throughout the years. Back when I was a single mom, there were a few tough seasons. Luckily, that‘s just what they are, seasons, and they pass.

Now, my Christmas is filled with Grandkids! I love Christmas because even though the whole world is bustling about grabbing this and that, we all seem a little cheerier. I love the look on children’s faces as they open their gifts, I love the feeling you get when you give.

I love spending time with friends and family and creating memories that will last longer than the gifts we give one another.

Most of all, I love Jesus. The greatest gift of all. Merry Christmas everyone!





Sports Editor Garrett Pitts





For me, I have never taken the down time during the holidays for granted.

I do not have the largest family so I am thankful to have the opportunity to see them every year and those are some of my favorite moments.

Even though Christmas is different now that I am older and into my twenties, I still feel the same joy and the feeling of comfortability during this time of year when I am around my family, friends and my pets.

Now that I am engaged and soon-to-be-married, I am able to create new memories with my fiance that we will remember forever.

Even though this season comes around every year, make sure to take a second and really appreciate these moments — they might become some of your favorites when you look back years from now.





Legals Clerk Meygan Cochran





My favorite time of the holiday season would be spending it with family and enjoying the holiday.

But my all-time favorite is watching my four kids enjoy the holiday season just as much as I did as a kid and seeing how much joy and happiness it brings to them.

On behalf of all us here at The Covington News, Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

