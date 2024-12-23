Sheriff's office to conduct safety checkpoints

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Georgia State Patrol and Covington Police Department, will conduct vehicle checkpoints this holiday season, in an effort to reduce impaired driving and promote road safety.

“This holiday season, we encourage all drivers to make safe choices,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “Impaired driving puts everyone at risk, and we are committed to keeping our roads safe. We ask that drivers plan ahead, use designated drivers and always avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Specific locations of the checkpoints will not be disclosed for deputy safety reasons. After the operation, the Sheriff’s Office will release a summary of the activity through social media and a news release.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions and follow traffic laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season for everyone,” read a news release.

lic safety, including additional steps to combat human trafficking.

“All of these measures are doable if we work together,” he said. “The (election) races have been run. … Now, it’s time for us to work together for the state.”

Newly elected and returning lawmakers gather in Athens for three days every other December following the elections for a preview of issues the legislature is likely to take up during the upcoming session