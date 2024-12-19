2024 Election Winners get sworn in

NEWTON COUNTY – Tuesday marked a significant point in Newton County’s history as the winners of the 2024 Election were officially sworn into office.

Hundreds of citizens packed the courthouse to celebrate the occasion.





Board of Commissioners

- photo by Evan Newton







District 3 commissioner Stephanie Lindsey and District 5 LeAnne Long were the first to be given the oath of office by Probate Judge Melanie Bell.

Lindsey is now District 3’s new commissioner after defeating incumbent Alana Sanders in a runoff during the Democratic primaries in June. This will be Lindsey’s first time in an elected position, but she could face suspension due to being involved in a federal indictment on money laundering charges. As of this writing, she is still expected to take office in a full capacity.

Long defeated former chairman Keith Ellis in the Republican primary in May and Democratic challenger Tiijon DaCosta in November. She returns to the board after filling an expired term in District 2 in 1996.

- photo by Evan Newton



Incumbent District 1 commissioner Stan Edwards is back for a third term in office after defeating Democratic challenger Denise Williams.

- photo by Courtesy of Newton County



The last member of the board to be sworn in on Tuesday was Marcello Banes. The currently suspended chairman defeated outgoing tax commissioner Marcus Jordan in the Democratic primary in May and saw no opposition on the Republican side of the ballot.

Despite taking his oath, Banes is still suspended indefinitely from his chairman office after he was indicted on federal money laundering charges one month after he won his primary. His suspension officially occurred on Aug. 1 by Governor Brian Kemp.

In his first public comments since his suspension, Banes took time to give thanks to his supporters.

“Thank you to the citizens of Newton County who decided to go back and check Marcello Banes as the chairman moving forward,” Banes said.

Current chairman Lanier Sims was appointed by Kemp nearly a month later and is expected to fill in for Banes until the suspension is either lifted or if Banes is permanently removed from the seat. Lindsey has not been suspended as of this writing for her involvement in the case.





Coroner

- photo by Evan Newton



New coroner Kimberly Griggs was sworn in during Tuesday’s ceremony as well.

Griggs defeated Gabriel White during the Democratic primary in May and upset longtime Republican coroner Tommy Davis in November. This will mark her first time in an elected office.





Clerk of Superior Court

- photo by Courtesy of Newton County



Stephanie Finnie was the last to be sworn in on Tuesday as she becomes Newton County’s new clerk of superior court.

Finnie defeated Democratic challenger John Bryant in May and faced no Republican challengers in November to become the clerk of courts. She takes over for longtime clerk Linda Hays, who retired after 42 years in office.

Incoming tax commissioner Brent Bennett and sheriff Ezell Brown were not sworn in Tuesday night. They will be sworn in at another time before Dec. 31.



