Rotary Club of Covington holds 77th annual Empty Stocking Fund

In the spirit of giving back to those in need, the Rotary Club of Covington held its Empty Stocking Fund on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event is hosted each year with the goal of supplying children and families who are experiencing challenges with toys and supplies. Around 75 Rotarians, community members and good samaritans participated in this year’s iteration of the event.

The origin of the Empty Stocking Fund can be traced back to 1947, as Rotarians at the time felt the need to add onto their service projects. Now, 77 years later, the event still rolls strong to help those in need as the county’s longest serving Christmas charity.

Rotary club’s 2024-25 president Tarrence Houston participated in his 11th Empty Stocking Fund on Saturday. Houston said that the event is a reminder of just how many people are in need of help during the holiday season.

“It may seem like we’re just delivering toys, but you gotta think about the pressures of the world on some of the people,” Houston said. “We don’t know what their breaking point is.”

Thanks to funds from various fundraisers throughout the year, several hundreds of bags filled with goods were delivered to community members. Several large boxes of cereal as well as cookware and blankets were donated.

According to Houston, one of the things that stands out from each year’s event is that there are many families that need help annually.

“You get to meet different families,” Houston said. “I’ve never delivered to the same family.”

Though a membership is not required to participate in each year’s Empty Stocking Fund, Houston encouraged those who may have an interest in Rotary, to come join the club. The Rotary Club of Covington meets once a week on Tuesdays at the First United Methodist Church in Covington at noon.

But no matter if you’re a Rotarian, a community member or someone who just wants to serve, the emotions behind helping someone in need is what Houston signifies as the most important part of the event.

“Having the physical ability and being able to go and actually deliver the presents to them, it fills you,” Houston said. “It’s an emotion you can’t really describe.”