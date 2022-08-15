Newton County average gas prices drop 14 cents in a week

ATLANTA — Newton County and Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago.



Drivers in Newton are paying an average of $3.45 per gallon of unleaded regular gas — down from $3.59 on Aug. 8. It was 56 cents less than a month ago but 48 cents more than in July 2021 when it was $2.93, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The average gas cost in Newton County is lower than the averages in all its contiguous counties and throughout Metro Atlanta.

Current averages in Metro Atlanta are $3.57 for unleaded regular, $3.96 for mid-grade, $4.33 for premium and $4.83 for diesel.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline which is 11 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than a month ago, and 56 cents more than this time last year, AAA reported.

“Georgia pump price average is trending 43 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining global fuel demand and summer travel nearing an end continues to influence lower gas prices. Also, crude oil supply remains tight. It is uncertain whether gas prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.”

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.65), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.64) and Atlanta ($3.57).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets are Valdosta ($3.32), Warner Robins ($3.30) and Albany ($3.29).

Since Aug. 8, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 11 cents to $3.95 (subject to change overnight). According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.54 million barrels a day to 9.12 million barrels a day. However, the rate is 307,000 barrels a day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels.

Although gasoline demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.