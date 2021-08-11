Covington-grown tree earns spot in Vice President's Christmas decorations

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County-grown Christmas tree will adorn the Vice President's official residence in Washington, D.C., this holiday season.

A tree from Berry's Tree Farm in Covington was one of two Reserve Grand Champion award winners in the 2021 National Christmas Tree Contest in North Carolina Friday, Aug. 6.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) members chose a Leyland cypress tree from Berry's Tree Farm for the award, owner Chuck Berry said.

"Berry's will be honored to place farm-grown Christmas trees in the Vice President's residence in Washington, D.C., this Christmas season," Berry said.

A Leyland cypress will be placed in the Vice President's official residence at Number One Observatory Circle on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

The awards were part of the NCTA's 2021 National Christmas Tree and Wreath contest that was organized in conjunction with the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association summer meeting at Shatley Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina.

Members voted for 2021 and 2022 Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Grower award winners. They will continue a 56-year tradition of delivering farm-grown Christmas trees to the White House and Vice President’s residence, a news release stated.

Other award winners were Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina, and Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Auburn, Pennsylvania, who were named Grand Champion Growers whose trees will be placed in the White House.

Reserve Grand Champion Grower Cline Church Nursery Inc. in Fleetwood, North Carolina, will join Berry's in placing a tree in the Vice President's residence.

"The huge amount of publicity for farm-grown Christmas trees generated by this high-profile NCTA program is priceless to our industry," the release stated.

Berry is the fifth generation of his family to farm on the same site in the Almon community of Newton County near I-20 since 1894. The farm was a row crop and dairy farm until 1969. Berry's father converted the operation to a Christmas tree farm in 1977 and the first trees were sold in 1983.

It now sells more than 3,000 Christmas trees annually and offers a train ride, petting zoo and concession stand during its prime sales season.

Berry also is a board member of the Newton County Farm Bureau, Georgia director for the National Christmas Tree Association, and a board member of the national Christmas Tree Promotion Board.



