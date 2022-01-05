Covington future home to continent’s largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility

COVINGTON, Ga. — Lithium-ion battery recycling startup company Battery Resourcers plans to invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The facility is expected to generate 150 jobs in Newton County and be the largest of it kind in North America.

“This is just the latest job creator to move to Georgia because of our leadership position in the electric vehicle manufacturing space,” Kemp said in a news release. “I’m proud to welcome Battery Resourcers as they open their state-of-the-art Covington facility. We are honored that they have chosen the Peach State for this milestone business venture and look forward to the opportunities we can create together for hardworking Georgians.”

Battery Resourcers is based in Worcester, Massachusetts. It was founded in 2015 with a mission to return 100% of batter active materials back into new batteries. Today, the company makes EV-grade, finished cathode active materials that meet or exceed the performance requirements set by other industry-leading brands.

When the Covington facility opens in spring 2022, Battery Resourcers’ facility will be able to process 30,000 metric tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap annually — the equivalent of 70,000 vehicle batteries per year. Its recycling process returns battery grade lithium, cobalt and nickel back into the battery supply chain.

Recycling batteries is only one component of the Battery Resourcers’ technology and marks a vital step in the company’s strategic expansion plans. It has also engineered a process to turn its recyclables back into critical battery materials — specifically nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes. Those materials are then sold back to battery manufacturers.

Major brand investors of Battery Resourcers include Jaguar Land Rover, Orbia, TDK, TRUMPF Group, Doral Energy and Hitachi.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of the Covington community and bringing 150 tech jobs to the area,” said Michael O’Kronley, CEO and Director of Battery Resourcers. “Automotive manufacturers are sitting on mountains of discarded batteries and scrap, and right now they have very few options for responsible and cost-effective disposal. With this convenient U.S. location and our technology, we can start to provide a sustainable solution that helps minimize the need for mining and returns valuable, battery-grade materials back into the lithium-ion supply chain.”

Battery Resourcers will locate to an existing 154,000-square-foot facility located on Industrial Drive. The company has already started hiring. Interested candidates may visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/careers to seek job opportunities.

Newton County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Lanier Sims said he was proud to see Battery Resourcers join the area’s mix of businesses.

“We are grateful for their commitment to Georgia and Covington,” Sims said. “Covington is the perfect location for any business to grow and thrive. We are proud to partner with Battery Resourcers and the State of Georgia to continue making the I-20 corridor a business and technology-focused hub.”

Covington Mayor Steve Horton said the company would complement other businesses across the region.

“The city of Covington has always been in the forefront for business success, and we are proud to have Battery Resourcers join our community,” Horton said. “Battery Resourcers is an outstanding addition to our business ecosystem and will complement many regional businesses in Georgia. When fully operational in July, the largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility of its kind in North America will be in the heart of Covington. We are grateful for their selection, and we are proud to partner them for many years to come.”

Project Manager Virginia Sengewald represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this competitive project, in partnership with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power.

Battery Resourcers' announcement comes just weeks after electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian announced it would locate the company's second facility at Stanton Springs — a multi-county industrial park near Social Circle. Rivian is investing a historic $5 billion and will create 7,500 jobs. Construction of the plant will start in summer 2022. Once fully operational, Rivian expects to produce up to 400,000 vehicles at the site.



“As the electric vehicle industry continues its rapid growth, battery recycling has become a vital part of the supply chain, and cutting reliance on unstable areas of the globe has never been more crucial for the future,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We are thrilled that Battery Resources is coming here and look forward to our continued collaboration with our partners in Newton County as they welcome another sustainability-focused company to the area. Following Rivian’s recent announcement that it would make Georgia the location of its second EV manufacturing facility and campus, this news could not come at a better time for Georgia.”