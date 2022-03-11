Covington bakery helps lodge Ukrainian refugees

COVINGTON, Ga. — While dishing out award-winning coffee and pastries, Bread and Butter Bakery is also now working to aid Ukrainian refugees.



Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February, more than 13,000 Ukrainians have been killed and approximately 2.3 million have been displaced.

Bread and Butter Bakery is accepting donations to help those refugees by funding lodging kits through the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, which has a chapter in Poland.

One lodging kit, which costs $168 (tax and delivery included), includes a mattress, sheets, blanket, bath towel and wash cloth. While kits are $168 apiece, the public is only being asked to donate whatever amount they can, whether it be $1, $5 or more.

“It’s important for us to pull together as a community to help when others are in need,” said Kelley Johnston, who is co-owner of Bread and Butter Bakery. “We can’t go over there to help them directly, but this is a way we can show them love and provide them some comfort.”

Johnston said the company would match any donation up to $5,000, so they could help as many people as possible.

Donations may be dropped off at the bakery, located at 1124 Monticello St. SW in Covington, or sent via Venmo. Potential donors may call 470-444-1330 to learn more.

