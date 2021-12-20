Construction begins for five new Walker’s Bend homes

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Housing Authority (CHA) officials gathered Thursday, Dec. 9, at The Village at Walker’s Bend to shovel dirt and celebrate at the future site of five new homes.

Funded by way of a Community HOMES Investment Program grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, CHA Executive Director Shamica Tucker described the houses as “quality” and “affordable,” and they would sold to eligible buyers for a project selling of $180,000-$220,000. Anticipated completion of the homes is late spring 2022.

The construction of the homes marked the CHA’s efforts to promote housing choice in Newton County, Tucker said.

Tucker said the homes would be EarthCraft-certified “to achieve maximum energy efficiency and water conservation, which also greatly enhances affordability for future owners.” It also meant the homes would remain livable for many years.

The homes will be two-story units. The first floor will include a sizable kitchen and dining area, a family room, a half-bathroom and porches in the front and rear of the home. The second floor includes a master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry space.

In Walker’s Bend, the houses will be in close proximity to Central Park and have access to the Cricket Frog Trail. The subdivision is less than two miles from downtown Covington.

Members of the CHA’s Board of Commissioners, including Chairperson Juanita Thompson, Vice Chairperson Landis Stephens and Lucy Courchaine, were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony, as well as Councilwoman Hawnethia Williams, former Covington Mayor Kim Carter and representatives of Brad Construction.

The CHA, formed in 1965, currently provides housing to more than 300 families throughout the city of Covington. Over the last few years, the authority has spent more than $1 million to fund updates and renovations of its current neighborhoods, including Alcovy Community, Fowler Court, Holmes Court, Taylor/Jackson Community and New Leaf Apartments.

The CHA is not an entity of the city of Covington. Approximately 90% of the CHA’s funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.