BREAKING: Former Emory at Oxford professor Homer F. Sharp Jr. has passed away

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington News was informed this morning that Dr. Homer F. Sharp Jr. has passed away after battling a long illness.

Sharp served as a professor of Biology for Emory at Oxford University and was the head of the entire biology department. Sharp was also a member of the Board of Education as well as the Hospital Authority.

Prior to his educational career, Sharp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University in 1959. Three years later, he completed his master’s degree at the University of Georgia followed by obtaining a doctorate in 1970.

