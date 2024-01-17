BOLO issued for missing teenager

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are looking for a missing teenager.

A BOLO released on Wednesday afternoon stated that Gabriella Christensen, 16, left her home with a friend named Bailey.

Gabriella is described as a White female standing at 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 180 lbs.

The BOLO states Gabriella left her phone at home, with messages indicating that “she is possibly” with a male who goes by Breezy (bottom left picture) or with a male named “Jr” (bottom right picture).

Anyone with any information regarding Gabriella’s whereabouts or either of the males in the BOLO are urged to contact the NCSO at 678-625-1400. The NCSO tip line is 678-625-1585.



