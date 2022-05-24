Attorney: Rivian on track to break ground for EV plant by late summer

COVINGTON, Ga. — Rivian is on track to break ground for its electric vehicle production complex by late summer with all remaining land purchases for the project expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Andrea Gray, attorney for the four-county Joint Development Authority (JDA), told its members Tuesday, May 24, that the JDA will seek bids for the site grading work in coming months.

She said Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) was working on an intergovernmental agreement with the JDA for design and construction of a frontage road for the project, including street lights.

The JDA also Tuesday approved a preliminary agreement with Georgia Transmission Corp. for it to enter part of the site to do surveys for providing electric service to the project.

Gray said "all JDA-required preliminary due diligence has been completed" such as an Economic Development Agreement (EDA) the state government and Rivian approved May 2 which specifies the incentives being given to the company and its responsibility to provide up to 7,500 jobs.



The state recently disclosed more than $1.5 billion in local and state incentives were being given to the company to locate its second U.S. production facility on the 2,000-acre site straddling the line between Walton and Morgan counties.

The JDA and state government also filed a joint 404 Permit application that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now reviewing, she said. The permit is required for any construction project and regulates the discharge of dredged or fill material into streams and rivers.

Once the land is purchased, the JDA plans to give ownership of the site to the state as part of the incentive plan.

It also is set to go before the Morgan County Board of Tax Assessors Wednesday in Madison to seek approval of a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement with Rivian, she said.



Opponents, including Chas Moore of Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant, told Authority members he feared JDA would eventually turn over maintenance for the frontage road to local governments which are not equipped to handle it.



He said the state government should be responsible for its maintenance.

Nicole Wasendorf and Tonya Beckler said they believed the state had basically put any plans for planning committees on hold indefinitely.

Wasendorf said she believed Rivian had done "nothing to connect with our community" despite the recent invitation-only event at Georgia State University's Newton campus near Social Circle that included elected officials from the area. Beckler said the surrounding area did "not need the jobs" the massive production and research facility will produce.

She said she planned to continue to speak against the project despite her belief the JDA and the state were not responding to opponents' concerns.

"My voice is not getting heard," she said. “I’m going to show up continuously until someone hears my voice."