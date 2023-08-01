NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Andy Irwin is a storyteller at heart

Andy Irwin has traveled all over the country as a storyteller and a singer-songwriter. However, no matter where he’s gone, he remembers where it all started.

Being a Covington native, Irwin was known for making jokes in school and imitating his teachers and friends. He graduated college and left Newton County to begin his career as a comedian in Orlando, Florida.

Irwin’s comedy career evolved into his desire for storytelling as well as singing and songwriting.

After spending time in both industries, Irwin’s love for both grew but he spoke about the key differences between both.

“Storytelling allows me not to worry about how many laughs per minute I am getting,” Irwin said. “Storytelling affords me the ability to get into the picture making brains of my listeners. I try to help the listener form the picture themselves.”

In October, Irwin will be attending the National Storytelling Festival, marking his 12th year as a featured teller. It’s an event that Irwin looks forward to each year.

“It is always a kick to be able to perform in front of a large group. 10,000 people come to Jonesboro, Tennessee for the festival that is divided into large tents,” Irwin said. “It is thrilling. We get to be very famous in a little town in Tennessee once a year.”

Irwin also journeys around to do speaking events and other performances across the country, including being a guest artist at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York, being a keynote speaker and performer at the Library of Congress-Viburnum, Foundation Conference on Family Literacy, a guest writer performer with the Georgia Tech Glee Club and a guest composer with the Amherst College Men’s Double Quartet.

While in the Covington and Oxford areas, Irwin spent time as the Artist-In-Residence with Emory University’s Oxford College’s theater department.

Irwin shared the love he has for all of his countless acts and performances, noting that it drives him. For Irwin, creating his own stories and characters is more enjoyable and natural for him rather than working on previous stories.

“Learning unoriginal material is hard. Writing material and keeping material fresh is challenging,” Irwin said. “I have to have four hours of new material a year, but it is fun. Even the professional show-off has to do grown up work.”

Irwin has invested many years into his storytelling ability. Along the way, there have been other people Irwin has looked up to for motivation in all areas.

“Nat McKinnon always inspires me; he is as good a person and musician as they come. From the storytelling angle, I have always been inspired by Tommy Smothers and Lilly Tomlin, they are both big influences,” Irwin said. “The storytelling community Is full of kind people, and I am in the joy business.”

Despite traveling the country and introducing people to many of his stories and characters, such as his 85-year old aunt, Marguerite Van Camp, Irwin still holds a special place in his heart for his hometown of Covington.

As Irwin continues to be sought after across the country for his storytelling, his love for his hometown will never change.

“There is growth [in Covington], but a lot of it is smart growth, coming from benevolent leadership in the community,” Irwin said. “It is diverse, growing, and vibrant. I go to a lot of towns where the town square is one-third to two-thirds empty, and that Is not the way it is in Covington. It is thriving and growing.

“I take great pride in Covington, Georgia. The diversity in Covington warms my heart. Being from the new south is important to me.”



