Clinic serving Newton County named as Georgia’s Behavioral Health Provider of the Year

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — View Point Health was named Georgia’s Behavioral Health Provider of the Year at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities' (DBHDD) 2022 Behavioral Health Symposium Awards Ceremony.

View Point Health is a comprehensive behavioral health provider serving Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton counties providing recovery-focused care to the most in need population since 1994. It is part of a statewide behavioral health safety net that serves all regardless of their ability to pay.

“Georgia’s individuals, families and the communities you serve are all benefitting from your dedication to your work,”said Monica Johnson, DBHDD’s Director of the Division of Behavioral Health. “Your high level of performance and achievement is exemplary.”

The Provider of The Year Award recognizes the DBHDD behavioral health provider that has demonstrated outstanding performance, innovative practices, and significant community impact.

“As a team, we are committed to delivering innovative and effective treatment to populations that may otherwise go without care and suffer consequences such as homelessness and incarceration.” said Jennifer Hibbard, View Point Health CEO.

“We believe in early intervention and comprehensive care. And together we know recovery is possible. This award is a tribute to the amazing team and partners we have at View Point Health.”

For more information about the services provided by View Point Health in counties served and how to enroll in services, visit www.myviewpointhealth.org.