Piedmont Newton Hospital to provide Next Level of Neonatal Intensive Care

Piedmont Newton Hospital will soon be able to provide the next level of neonatal intensive care. Starting in the fall, the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Piedmont Newton will advance from a level 2 to a level 3 unit. This change in designation shows that the facility and staff are equipped to care for newborns who need one of the highest levels of medical care and intervention. This care might include advanced life support, a full range of respiratory support, and advanced imaging. Level 3 NICU care is typically needed by babies born before 32 weeks of pregnancy.

Piedmont Newton received approval from the State of Georgia in late March for this expansion of services and will add two NICU beds to accommodate a total of eight babies, four who need level 2 care and four who need level 3 care.

“Our ability to provide this higher level of neonatal intensive care means more families will be able to remain close to home for the care their newborn needs. Care close to home affords families the freedom to focus on bonding with their baby, rather than the logistics of getting to a hospital in Atlanta while balancing other demands,” said Susann Whittle, Women’s Services manager at Piedmont Newton. “We are so pleased to be able to bring this level of neonatal care to Newton County.”

To provide this next level of care, Piedmont Newton will invest approximately $200,000 in new equipment to include high-frequency ventilators and other respiratory equipment. Proceeds from this year’s Concert for a Cause on Saturday, April 20 will offset these costs. Tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased online until midnight the night before the concert at give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert and in-person, on-site at Legion Field on the day of the event.

More than 700 babies were born at Piedmont Newton in 2023. Piedmont Newton is expected to be ready to offer the more advanced level 3 NICU care as early as September 2024.