Lori Morris Named CFO of Piedmont Newton Hospital

COVINGTON, Ga. – Piedmont Newton Hospital is pleased to announce Lori Morris as the hospital’s new chief financial officer. She started this week.

“Lori brings more than 20 years of hospital finance experience to our efforts to grow to meet the health care needs of the residents of Newton and surrounding counties,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “We are excited to have her on our dynamic team.”

As the CFO of Piedmont Newton, Morris will be responsible for helping to manage the hospital’s financial performance and conducting budgeting and forecasting analysis for different specialty care areas and strategic growth opportunities.

“I take seriously the responsibility to ensure Piedmont Newton is a good steward of our resources as a not-for-profit community hospital,” Morris said. “Strong financial management can lead to a wider range of health services being offered right here in Newton County, and I am passionate about helping more members of our community get the care they need close to home.”

Morris has served the Piedmont system since 2013, most recently as the director of finance at Piedmont hospitals in Rockdale and Walton counties. In this role, she oversaw the financial aspects of several multi-million-dollar expansion projects, including a 21-bed intermediate care unit (IMCU) expansion at Piedmont Rockdale.

Morris is the third woman to join the five-person senior executive leadership team at Piedmont Newton in the last year. She succeeds Justin Roberts, who will now serve as CFO of Piedmont Athens Regional.