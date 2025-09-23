By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County Rodeo returns for third consecutive year
rodeo
Photo by Michael Bandoo | The Covington News

It was far from Newton County’s first rodeo this past weekend, but it was still every bit as captivating.

From Sept. 19-20 the third annual Newton County Rodeo was hosted at the T.M. “Mort” Ewing Newton County Agricultural Center.

Thousands of fans from all walks of life filled the stands as a showcase of rodeo events were held. Those events included bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping and bull riding.

A quilt raffle was also held, featuring a horse-themed quilt from Millie’s Quilters. Rebecca Mask from Oxford was named the winner.

After yet another successful event, rodeo fans can expect a fourth installment of the rodeo in September 2026.