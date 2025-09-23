Newton County Rodeo returns for third consecutive year

It was far from Newton County’s first rodeo this past weekend, but it was still every bit as captivating.

From Sept. 19-20 the third annual Newton County Rodeo was hosted at the T.M. “Mort” Ewing Newton County Agricultural Center.

Thousands of fans from all walks of life filled the stands as a showcase of rodeo events were held. Those events included bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping and bull riding.

A quilt raffle was also held, featuring a horse-themed quilt from Millie’s Quilters. Rebecca Mask from Oxford was named the winner.

After yet another successful event, rodeo fans can expect a fourth installment of the rodeo in September 2026.