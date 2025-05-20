'Kicks for a Cause:' KD Strong Foundation donates over 200 pairs of shoes to those in need

The skies may have been gray and gloomy on Saturday, May 10, but no amount of rain was going to stop Kennethia McKibben-Gay and the KD Strong Foundation from making a difference.

Over the weekend, the KD Strong Foundation held its first “Kicks for a Cause” event, gathering shoe donations for children in need. The event was held at Denny Dobbs Park.

With approximately 150 people in attendance, 213 pairs of shoes were donated to kids in need.

“This was our first full community engagement event, and I think it turned out perfect,” McKibben-Gay said.

McKibben-Gay launched the KD Strong Foundation in the fall of 2024 after the untimely death of her late son, Kendarrius “KD” Spear.

Spear was a 2023 graduate of Alcovy High School, where he excelled in basketball. He signed with Stillman College in Alabama, where he played one season.

On June 25, 2024, Spear was shot and killed in Lithonia at an apartment complex. He was 19 years old.

Spear may no longer be present on this earth, but his spirit lives on through his friends, family and the KD Strong Foundation.

“I got to see a lot of young men that I haven’t seen in a lot of years, some of them since they were literally 11 and 12 years old,” McKibben- Gay said. “They showed up as well in support of KD, and it meant the world to me.”

In fact, it was one of KD’s lifelong friends, Jakai Newton, who came up with the idea of Kicks for a Cause.

Newton, a 2023 graduate of Newton High School and current basketball player for Georgia State, came to McKibben-Gay with the idea last year while he was a student-athlete at the University of Indiana. Together, Newton and his teammates got together and gathered new and gently worn shoes for what would be the early iteration of the event.

While Newton was unable to attend Spear’s funeral in-person due to his basketball commitments in Indiana, McKibben-Gay said that he wanted to help give back to the community in KD’s honor.

“Jakai has been a longtime friend of KD’s since they were five years old,” McKibben-Gay said. “They actually started out playing rec football together. When Kedarrius was killed, Jakai reached out to me, but he wasn’t able to make his service. So just having his presence there and knowing that, you know, he wanted me and my family and also the community to know that this is what we’re doing.”

In addition to donating several pairs of shoes, Newton presented a $500 check to the KD Strong Foundation.

Newton was not the only high-profile basketball player to make a contribution to the event. Newton High School alum and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle also donated several pairs of shoes, as well as signed San Antonio Spurs jerseys. Those jerseys, along with other goods, were raffled off with proceeds going back into the foundation.

With the success generated from Kicks for a Cause, Newton County residents can expect to see more events from the KD Strong Foundation in the future. On June 28, the foundation is set to host an alumni game of former basketball players from the Newton County area. Full details on the event will be announced at a later date.

As the foundation rides the wave of momentum from Saturday’s event, McKibben-Gay is optimistic about the future.

“We give back to the community through academics, athletics and community engagement,” McKibben-Gay said. “We are also fostering the youth for non-violent initiatives, letting them know that no matter what background you come from, you can make a difference.”