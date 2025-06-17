Annual Juneteenth parade is a true celebration of freedom

COVINGTON, Ga. — As the years progress, Covington’s Juneteenth celebration does nothing but grow. And for the fifth year in a row, the ever-growing celebrations are kicked off with a lively parade.

The annual parade has become a staple of Covington’s Juneteenth celebrations. This year, it began and ended at Legion Field, traveling past the Covington Square as far as Lee Street.

Dozens of organizations participated, from the city and county governments to Divine Nine chapters, local churches, school programs and more.

“It’s very exciting, cause I started out with nothing,” said Terri James, president of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation, which organizes the celebration. “And we’ve been having this parade for about five years now, so it’s great.”

This year’s Juneteenth King and Queen were J.C. and Sandy Henderson. The 2025 Juneteenth Grand Marshall was Reverend Willie Davis.

As onlookers cheered, parade participants rode and walked through the city. The Alcovy Band marched, led by Director of Bands Brian Coates. A slingshot entourage showcased over a dozen unique vehicles. Some even strutted through the street on horseback.

Before the procession reached the square, the Washington Street Children’s Choir performed three songs: The National Anthem, Lift Up Your Voice and Sing, and The Juneteenth Song. The children’s performances were followed by an energetic dance duo and welcoming remarks.

Though a week of gloomy weather threatened to throw a wrench in the parade, the rain stayed at bay and the morning procession went off seemingly without a hitch.

This was especially relieving to the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation, which plans both the annual Juneteenth celebration and the Black History Month celebration in February. This year’s Black History Month festivities were cancelled due to weather concerns.

James was thankful that the weather stayed at bay for most of the day, allowing people to come and celebrate Juneteenth.

“The weather is great,” James said. “Thank God it didn’t rain [during the parade].”

James’ niece, Veronica Luttery, travels down to Covington from her home in Ohio every year to emcee the Juneteenth parade and help her aunt send off everything smoothly.

Luttery said that since Juneteenth became a nationally recognized holiday in 2021, celebrations have only grown.

“Especially since it became a national holiday, that made it even bigger,” Luttery said. “A lot of people didn't know anything about it, but [James has] been doing it the whole time, and I’ve been emceeing the whole time with her.”

James has been organizing local Juneteenth celebrations for over fifteen years. Her humble beginnings were a small event in Oxford, but then grew to the Nelson Heights Community Center and eventually to Trailblazer Park.

When she introduced the parade element, making the Covington Square a part of the annual tradition, the celebrations really took off.

“Everybody wants to be a part of it,” James said. “It’s fantastic.”

Photo gallery below by Emily LaMontagne and Michael Bandoo