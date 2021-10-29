WORLD SERIES 2021: World Series comes to Atlanta tied 1-1

ATLANTA, Ga. - Only winning one road game per postseason series has worked for the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Couple that with a 5-0 postseason record at home, and it’s safe to say that this has been the right recipe for the Braves’ journey.

Will that stay true against the Houston Astros in the World Series? It sure has started to unfold that way so far.

It was a tale of two games for the Braves to begin the series.

In Game 1, the Braves jumped on the Houston Astros’ pitching staff winning 6-2. Game 2, however, saw Atlanta’s bats go ice-cold against Jose Urquidy and company losing 7-2.

Though they have experienced a comfortable win and a devastating loss, the Braves did their job splitting the first two games in Houston.

Now, the series comes to Atlanta for games 3, 4 and 5 tied 1-1 at Truist Park.

That gives the trip back to Cobb County a similar feeling.

First against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

Atlanta split the two games on the road in that matchup, too. It lost Game 1, 2-1 and won Game 2, 3-0. Largely due to Freddie Freeman’s bat, the Braves came back home and finished the Brewers 3-0 and 5-4 in Games 3 and 4, respectively.

Similar thing happened in the National League Championship Series against Atlanta’s familiar foe in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the series beginning at Truist Park, the Braves won both Game 1 and 2, 3-2 and 5-4, respectively. They only took one game against the Dodgers on the road losing Games 3 and 5. But the Braves’ 9-2 win in Game 4 gave them the opportunity to eliminate Los Angeles in Game 6, 4-2.

Now, the same thing has happened on the biggest stage in Major League Baseball.

The Braves have another opportunity to close the deal against the Astros. If they win all three home games this weekend, Atlanta will have won its first title since 1995 in the team’s first World Series appearance in 22 years.

Game 3 is tonight at 8:09 p.m. Game 4 is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8:09 p.m. with Game 5 being on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. The best-of-seven series will possibly move back to Houston for Game 6 on Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. with Game 7 being on Nov. 3 at the same time, if need be.

All games will be broadcast on FOX and aired on 100.5 FM.