Where county-area soccer teams stand with postseason near

With one more week left in the soccer season, a few county-area teams have already clinched spots in the postseason while a few more are on the outside looking in.

Alcovy Tigers(Boys: 2-8, Girls: 4-6)

Both Alcovy teams sit outside the top four in Region 8-AAAAA standings as the boys team is in sixth place and the girls team is in seventh place.

Although they have a worse record in the regular season, the boys team has secured the lone region win for Alcovy soccer with a 3-1 victory over Winder-Barrow on March 25.

Since then, the boys team dropped a close non-region match to Putnam County and lost 0-10 to Clarke Central in region play.

For Alcovy’s boys team, scoring has been the story.

The Tigers have only scored five goals this season, but they have won two of the three games in which they have found the back of the net.

A non-region match was next-up for the Tigers on Tuesday, April 15.

After that, they will look to finish the season strong in a region contest against Jackson County on Thursday, April 17.

The Lady Tigers have acquired more wins this season, but have yet to earn one in region play.

Alcovy’s girls team is 0-5 in Region 8-AAAAA so far this season. Two of the five losses were within three goals(Apalachee and Winder-Barrow).

In their most recent match, the Lady Tigers fell to Clarke Central 0-10.

Similar to the boys team, the Lady Tigers took on Stockbridge on Tuesday before the final game of the season at Jackson County.

Eastside Eagles(Boys: 13-0, Girls: 8-6)

With one more week to go, both Eastside soccer teams are in position to return to the playoffs for another year.

Eastside’s boys team is in the midst of a historic season.

The Eagles are 13-0 and finished Region 8-AAAA play with a perfect 6-0 record to win the region title — their first since 2001.

With these results, Eastside had clinched a No. 1 seed and home field advantage.

The Eagles took on Newton on Tuesday, April 15 and will finish the regular season against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy on Thursday, April 17.

Although the Lady Eagles are not 13-0 like the boys, they have put themselves in position for another playoff run.

The Lady Eagles sit at 8-6 and finished region play with a 3-3 record — good enough for third place.

Eastside’s girls team has won six of its last eight games and finished the regular season against the Newton Lady Rams on Tuesday.

Newton Rams(Boys: 2-12, Girls: 0-14)

Both Newton teams find themselves at the bottom of the region standings ahead of the final week of the season.

Newton’s boys team has managed to grab a pair of wins on the season. The most recent was a 2-0 region win over Rockdale County on the road.

Since then, it's been three consecutive losses for the Rams with the last two ending by scores of 0-3 and 0-4.

After a matchup with the undefeated Eagles on Tuesday, April 15, the Rams will finish the regular season against the Hampton Hornets on Friday, April 18.

The Lady Rams are still searching for their first win of the 2025 campaign.

It's been a 0-14 start and a 0-12 record in region play for the Newton’s girls team.

Similar to the boys team, the Lady Rams took on Eastside on Tuesday before the season-finale with Hampton on Friday.

Social Circle Redskins(Boys: 6-9, Girls: 13-3)

Social Circle’s girls soccer team clinched their fourth consecutive region title this season.

The Lady Redskins are 13-3 on the year and 9-1 in Region 4A-Division I. Once again, the Lady Redskins will enter the playoffs at home as a No. 1 seed as they look to get back to the state championship for a second consecutive year.

Senior Alana Ferguson has led the charge with 3.4 goals per match, which leads the team by a wide margin.

The Lady Redskins took on Jackson County on Tuesday, April 15 before the regular season-final on Thursday, April 17 against Walnut Grove.

Social Circle’s boys team finds themselves just outside the top four in the Region 4A-Division I standings.

The Redskins are 6-9 on the year and 4-6 in region play.

Although they earned wins in their final two region matches against Lamar County and Utopian, early losses to Towers, Jasper County and Putnam have set the ‘Skins back in the standings with one week to go.

After a match against Jackson County on Tuesday, the boys team will wrap up the season against Walnut Grove on Thursday.