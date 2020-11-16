Waterfowl hunting season opens Saturday in Georgia

With waterfowl hunting season opening Saturday, Nov. 21, duck hunters can get to picking their favorite wetland location, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD), a news release stated.

“There is only one change in the waterfowl hunting regulations this year,” said WRD state waterfowl biologist Greg Balkcom. “The bag limit for scaup has been reduced from two to one because of declines in the scaup breeding population.

With respect to wetland habitat in Georgia, wintering waterfowl should find excellent habitat conditions this year because of recent rains. Beaver ponds and other natural wetlands should be at full pool for much of the state during the 2020 waterfowl hunting season. Balkcom said.

Duck season dates are Nov. 21-29 and Dec. 12 – Jan. 31. Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/waterfowl.

To hunt waterfowl in Georgia you will need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and a federal duck stamp (now available when you purchase your other recreational licenses).

The WRD has made the purchase decision easier by the creation of the Waterfowl Hunter Package at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all the hunter needs and includes a convenient plastic card.

For more information on Georgia Hunting Regulations for waterfowl, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/waterfowl.