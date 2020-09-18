By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Stokes named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes (27) gets ready to line up for his first defensive play. Photo by Anthony Banks.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama placed a league-leading 11 representatives on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, it was announced on Thursday. Georgia was second with 10 representatives, including Eastside High School graduate Eric Stokes, while Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight. 

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Ten schools had at least one First-Team All-SEC representative, including a conference-best eight from Alabama.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. 

The SEC is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on September 26.


2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties) 

First Team Preseason All-SEC  

OFFENSE

TE          Kyle Pitts, Florida 

OL         Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

              Trey Smith, Tennessee

              Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

              Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C            Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR        DeVonta Smith, Alabama 

              Jaylen Waddle, Alabama 

QB         Kyle Trask, Florida

RB         Najee Harris, Alabama

              Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

 

DEFENSE

DL          Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

               LaBryan Ray, Alabama

               Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

               Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB          Dylan Moses, Alabama

               K.J. Britt, Auburn

              Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB         Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 

              Derek Stingley, LSU

              Richard LeCounte, Georgia

              Jacoby Stevens, LSU


SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P            Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS          Jaylen Waddle, Alabama


Second Team Preseason All-SEC 

OFFENSE

TE          Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M 

OL          Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

               Deonte Brown, Alabama

               Landon Young, Kentucky

               Austin Deculus, LSU*

               Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

              Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

              Ed Ingram, LSU* 

C            Trey Hill, Georgia 

WR        George Pickens, Georgia

               Terrace Marshall, LSU 

QB         Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB          Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

                Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP          Derek Stingley, LSU

 

DEFENSE

DL          Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

               Malik Herring, Georgia   

               Aaron Sterling, South Carolina    

               Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

 

LB          Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

               Monty Rice, Georgia 

               Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

               Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

              Ventrell Miller, Florida*

 

DB          Kaiir Elam, Florida 

               Eric Stokes, Georgia 

               Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

               Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

               Marco Wilson, Florida*

               Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

 

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Cade York, LSU 

P            Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss


Third Team Preseason All-SEC  

OFFENSE

TE          Arik Gilbert, LSU 

OL          Carson Green, Texas A&M

               Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

               Evan Neal, Alabama

               Dan Moore, Texas A&M        

C            Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR        Seth Williams, Auburn

               Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB         Bo Nix, Auburn 

RB          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

               Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP          Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

               Kadarius Toney, Florida*

               Christian Tutt, Auburn*

  

DEFENSE

DL          Zachary Carter, Florida

               Josh Paschal, Kentucky

               Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

               Glen Logan, LSU

LB          Boogie Watson, Kentucky

               Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

               Nolan Smith, Georgia*

               Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

               Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB          Jaycee Horn, South Carolina 

               Bryce Thompson, Tennessee 

               Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

               Christian Tutt, Auburn* 

               Josh Jobe, Alabama*

              

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK          Evan McPherson, Florida 

P            Mac Brown, Ole Miss 

RS          Christian Tutt, Auburn